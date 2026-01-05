The peace president is killing people again and I have many questions. So buckle up, buttercup.

A quick note before we start: This newsletter is—like today—usually locked for members. But that’s about it: At The Bulwark, we make almost all of what we do free for everyone and we can do that because of the people who support us.

If we want better media institutions, we have to build them ourselves. Come ride with us.

Picture of fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026. (Photo by Luis Jaimes / AFP via Getty Images)

1. The VZ

(1) Is this even legal?

LOL jk.

Let me ask: If you are an FBI agent walking around Paris and you see Roman Polanski having an espresso at a café, can you arrest him?

You are a law-enforcement agent and you know that Polanski is a fugitive from American justice. Do you have jurisdiction in France?

This is not legal advice, but the Maduro precedent suggests that if the FBI agent had the U.S. military behind him then, yes, according to U.S. law, he could arrest Polanski. The only thing preventing the Polanski arrest would be the lack of military assets to stop the French from intervening.