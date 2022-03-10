Thursday Night Bulwark: Eliot Cohen on Bulwark Livestream
Professor Eliot Cohen will join JVL, Ben and Charlie for a discussion on the latest from Ukraine. Join us for this edition of TNB starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10.
Bulwark+ members: go here to watch this livestream on Zoom and participate in the live chat. Bulwark staff will be in the live chat and monitoring the Q&A during broadcast.
To join future editions of Thursday Night Bulwark, join Bulwark+ now.
From The Bulwark:
Cohen’s recent article in The Atlantic on NATO’s strategy for dealing with Russia was the topic of the 3/8 edition of The Triad newsletter, here.
Ben Parker has an explainer on why NATO can’t move into the Black Sea and save Odessa, here.
Ted Johnson writes about the Putin’s pretexts, realists’ rationales, and Russian identity, here.
Eliot Cohen and Eric Edelman host the Shield of the Republic podcast, here.