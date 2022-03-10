Professor Eliot Cohen will join JVL, Ben and Charlie for a discussion on the latest from Ukraine. Join us for this edition of TNB starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10.

Bulwark+ members: go here to watch this livestream on Zoom and participate in the live chat. Bulwark staff will be in the live chat and monitoring the Q&A during broadcast.

To join future editions of Thursday Night Bulwark, join Bulwark+ now.

From The Bulwark: