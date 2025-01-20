Monday: Trump Swearing-In Livestream on YouTube

Starting at 11am ET on Monday, we’ll simulcast Trump’s inauguration on YouTube and then Tim, Sam, Sarah and Sonny will join the livestream at 1pm ET after Trump’s remarks.

Tuesday: Trump 2.0 Day One Debrief for Bulwark+

At 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, we’re going LIVE to debrief Trump’s first day in office. Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Tim, Sam, Mona, Bill and Will will go live Tuesday night for a debrief of Trump’s first 24 hours in office as MAGA takes over Washington.

Watch your inbox for a link to this special pop-up show featuring the gang from The Bulwark. Join fellow Bulwark+ members in the live chat.

Can’t join us live? We’ll post the video here on the site and if you are already subscribed to the Bulwark+Live feed, you can expect an audio-only version on your player of choice after the livestream concludes.