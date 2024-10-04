Playback speed
We're Coming For You Philly, Pittsburgh and Detroit

Save the date.
Sarah Longwell
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Tim Miller
Oct 04, 2024
Transcript

Hey Friends -

We’re itching to hit the road and be with you again ahead of Election Day, so we’re planning three live shows, over three nights, in three great cities:

Save these dates for Bulwark’s Swing State Swing

  • October 17 in Philadelphia

  • October 18 in Pittsburgh

  • October 19 in the greater Detroit area

We hope you will join us and bring friends too. All are welcome.

Tickets and all the details, including what friends we’re bring along, will be live next week at TheBulwark.com/events.

— Sarah, JVL, and Tim

