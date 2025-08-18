Share this postThe BulwarkWe're hitting the road again...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWe're hitting the road again...Member pre-sale starts tomorrow—Tuesday at 10am ETThe BulwarkAug 18, 2025∙ Paid67Share this postThe BulwarkWe're hitting the road again...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore272ShareThe gang from The Bulwark is hitting the road again this fall with three live shows:Toronto • Washington, D.C. • New York CityLet’s be allies! - Live in Toronto on September 26 Join Tim, Sarah and Sam for a our first international live event. This post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious