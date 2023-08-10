Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith.

You may have noticed that sh*t has gotten weird the last few years.

Fox News hosting a White Power Hour. Twitter turning into Pepe Town Alt-Light X. An entire political movement obsessed with drag queens and bathrooms. Pandemics, insurrections, and a Bad Orange Man.

At the heart of all this weirdness is a reconsideration of liberalism and democracy that started in Europe and has migrated to America.

The Bulwark was founded to provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy.

That’s it. That’s the mission.

We publish political analysis from experts who have spent their lives in the business.

Some of what we do is behind a paywall. Most of what we do is not. That’s because we are a mission-based organization first and a business second.

And you can’t help save democracy from behind a paywall.

The Bulwark was founded in 2018 by Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and Bill Kristol. The idea, then and now, was to tell you what we think—with honesty and in good faith.

To put country over party.

To know that we’re all in this together.

And to build a home for the politically homeless.

We’ve been supported by tens of thousands of people who not only decided to become members of Bulwark+, but to engage and create the kind of community that’s not supposed to be possible on the internet: A place where people oppose tribalism and polarization, have respectful conversations, and show empathy for one another. The people who work at The Bulwark may be the brains, but our Bulwark community is the spine of the organization.

So if you want honest news, smart analysis, and good-faith conversations—The Bulwark is the place for you.