When we first found out about the case of Andry Hernández Romero, the gay makeup artist who Trump kidnapped and illegally sent to El Salvador, Tim said:

“We’ve got to do something.”

Andry José Hernández Romero greets family members in Capacho, Venezuela on July 23, 2025. (Photo by JOHNNY PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Andry’s case was just the grossest encapsulation of everything Trump stands for—the unnecessary cruelty, the arbitrariness and vindictiveness, the refusal to admit any wrongdoing, the doubling and tripling down on the bad behavior.

“If this community means anything,” Tim said, “we’ve got to do whatever we can to help Andry.”

That’s how you got our Bulwark Live show and fundraiser for Andry, and our partnership with his lawyers, who have been incredible. It might not have been much, but it was the least we could do to try to help this innocent man who has been persecuted in our name, as Americans.

And so, when we got the news that Andry had been released from prison and returned to his home country, we were overjoyed. Tim landed an extraordinary one-on-one interview in which Andry’s integrity, grace, and deep well of human kindness were on full display.

Make no mistake: You guys helped make that happen.

This is a big-hearted community, and the outpouring of support we saw for Andry was something truly special. So, more than anything, we want to say: Thank you. Thank you for being part of this with us.

We’re still living through an emergency. Andry might be free, but the pain our government inflicted on him for no reason will remain. And there are countless others who are suffering at the hands of this administration and will continue to for years to come.

