The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon's avatar
Jon
10m

Left-wing populist appeals aren't too far away on the horseshoe from right-wing ones. This type of approach might work electorally, but it could lead to the Dems being the opposite side of the same coin as the GOP. Proceed with caution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Z's avatar
Karen Z
19m

Enough with the purity tests. We have to work together to save ourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture