The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Winter's avatar
Kate Winter
1h

Every article you write about the people who are being targeted I fluctuate between my tears of anger and disgust at the First Felon and tears of empathy. Powerful stories and examples of the grit, determination and grace we should all have. Thanks again Adrian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Becky Cohen's avatar
Becky Cohen
1h

Thanks for this story. We need even more reporting on affected folks after the media spotlight moves on. More coverage about the actual impacts on actual humans—friends & neighbors—will strengthen the counter swell resisting this cruelty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture