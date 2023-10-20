Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 20% off for 1 year

(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photo: GettyImages)

IN RECENT WEEKS, THE NINETY-ONE CRIMINAL COUNTS collectively lodged against former President Donald J. Trump in four different indictments across four jurisdictions have largely been pushed from the headlines. But the calendar keeps zipping along regardless, and there have been some major developments. Jury selection begins on Friday in the first case to go to trial as part of the Georgia indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis—a sweeping racketeering and election-interference case against Trump and eighteen co-defendants. Here are three big things to know…

READ THE REST.

Get 20% off for 1 year

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

🎉NEW! 🎉 Watch Charlie and Jon film the show.

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Get 20% off for 1 year

THE DAYS ARE STILL HOT AND LONG, but an autumn breeze is creeping into the nights. In the fields, garbanzos, lentils, and hay have all ripened to a uniform straw color. Soon they will be harvested, and the stubble and bare soil left to winter’s ravages will look ominous, as in fact they are. But for now, everything is fullness, completion, the slow and heavy part of the year. Smoke from wildfires makes the air hazy. It’s rodeo season.

READ THE REST.

Get 20% off for 1 year

🚨OVERTIME🚨

A bizarre letter… From the Kevin purgers, as Jordan was purged himself in a secret ballot vote from being “speaker designate.”

Will the GOP support Ukraine? My former boss Geoff Davis weighs in.

Your Friday good news… A Texas judge ruled Alex Jones couldn’t use bankruptcy to avoid paying his settlements.

Maga Bluey is stressing people out… Memeing kids shows? Really?

DeSantis Super PAC Helps Pay for Private Flights… An unusual (and desperate) move.

Why In-N-Out has barely changed its business for 75 years… not even its fries.

Sean Hannity's Jim Jordan faceplant… Matthew Gertz writes: “…at a crucial moment, his most powerful backer blinked.”

Jim Nantz… Announces the tee shot of a random guy.

Only in Dade… The unlikely success of a local news outlet.

This is cool… seeing the old neighborhood in Alexandria, but in LEGO form.

The Role of Repugnance in Markets… How the Jared Fogle Scandal Affected Patronage of Subway.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.