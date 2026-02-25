This is your mirror, America. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

1. Little Lies

Wouldn’t it be fun to do an actual fact check of Trump’s State of the Union speech? It would go something like this:

When I spoke in this chamber 12 months ago, I had just inherited a nation in crisis, with a stagnant economy, inflation at record levels . . .

🥊 Facts:

GDP growth in Q4 2024 was 1.9 percent. GDP growth in Q4 2025 was 1.4 percent. The economy is—just as a factual matter—worse now than when Trump took over.

In December 2024, the inflation rate was 2.9 percent. In December 2025, the inflation rate was 2.7 percent.

OMG stop the ride, I want to get off.

That’s just the first minute. Axios tapped out with this limp-wristed shrug of euphemism:

Trump counterpunched with his trademark fact-challenged hyperbole—$18 trillion in foreign investment, “plummeting” food prices, and drug cost reductions of “300%, 400%, 500%, 600%.”

Ah, yes. The president of the United States employs fact-challenged “hyperbole”™. What a scamp! So much nicer than saying:

You should not take any claims from the president at face-value because they are mostly provable lies.

But they’re worse than lies, aren’t they?