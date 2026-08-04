Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy visiting the Liberty Bell with their family, in a scene from the trailer for The Great American Road Trip . (Screenshot via YouTube)

SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION SEAN DUFFY and his family promised back in May to help American families bond during vacation season. The plan: The Great American Road Trip, a new online television show starring, well, the Duffys—Sean, his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their nine children.

The idea is that the Duffys would drive around together—with cameras documenting their every wholesome conversation in the car, and then following them around on their sightseeing escapades.

These trips for the family of eleven didn’t come cheaply, and were seemingly funded to the tune of millions of dollars in donations from corporations Duffy regulates. Still, there was theoretically a noble goal involved. Campos-Duffy—who is a Fox News host and, like her husband, a former reality TV star—said that the show would be an antidote to Americans’ typical lives in what she bafflingly called “a Pornhub world.”

Describing the show—on Fox News and in a promotional conversation in the Oval Office with President Trump—Duffy said their motto is “To love America is to see America.”

Maybe so, but you know what part of America nobody has seen? Duffy’s show.

This Saturday marks three months since the Duffys’ Fox News appearance. Summer is more than half over. The celebrations around the Fourth of July that Duffy’s show was supposed to promote—the project was “aligned” with Trump’s sketchy Freedom250 alternative celebration—are well in the past. Many American school students will go back to school this week.

Yet The Great American Road Trip, which Duffy promised would premiere in June, has not released a single episode. That’s a pretty significant failure for a show the Department of Transportation once described as a “key initiative.”

What happened to The Great American Road Trip? Why have the Duffys failed to help a single American family grow closer or disconnect from the “Pornhub world”?

Perhaps the public’s appetite for accompanying Duffy