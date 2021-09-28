🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

Lord help us…

I’m sure you have a friend who likes to share Christian memes or, if not memes, images making sure you know where they stand on politics. Maybe they’re big fans of the Babylon Bee.

Here’s an interesting report from Relevant Magazine:

19 of Facebook’s top 20 pages for American Christians are run by Eastern European troll farms overseas, internal documents leaked to MIT Technology Review reveal. The data shows the vast spread of Facebook misinformation is largely powered by coordinated efforts among foreign professionals working together to spread provocative content in the U.S. These groups, based largely in Kosovo and Macedonia, have been particularly successful when it comes to targeting American Christians. Though they split their efforts among multiple pages, they are mostly operated by the same groups. Collectively, their Christian Facebook pages reach about 75 million users a month — an audience 20 times the size of the next largest Christian Facebook page.

Not to get all religious on you as a Catholic, but I am thinking of Matthew 6:6, which instructs:

But when you pray, go to your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.

Put another way: Don’t wear your faith on your sleeve on Facebook.

SHAY KHATIRI: Two important pieces of the puzzle: mindless anti-leftism and hackish popularizers.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the legal back and forth between Disney and the estates of Marvel’s most famous creators, including those of Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, as well as fan reactions to the (very slight!) possibility that copyright termination notices will be the death of the MCU as we know it.

On today's podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the dangers of a constitutional crisis, the prospects of a Trumpian Restoration, and the fight over infrastructure spending.

CHARLIE SYKES: Congress plays multiple games of chicken

JVL: Republican elites failed America under Trump.

Sonny shares a very special confession: he basically can’t watch standard-issue biopics anymore, particularly those with a musical bent, thanks to Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story’s efficient dismantling of the tropes and cliches inherent to all such movies.

DALIBOR ROHAC: And an opportunity to protect the integrity of the IMF and World Bank as institutions built by and for Western liberal democracies.

Really?

Just drink tap water… Really. Or at least use a Brita.

Taliban to foot soldiers: STOP TAKING SELFIES. This WSJ report on Taliban fighters finding modernity is… something. You just have to read it.

Top urban attractions for relaxing Taliban are Qargha lake, with its swan-shaped pedal boats, the Kabul zoo, and the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, where visitors stroll on a grassy hill overlooking the city.

How Ya Gonna Keep 'em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree)?

Look who is challenging Rep. Peter Meijer?

The Pandemmies.

