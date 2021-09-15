Whatever Happened to National Honor?
Shay Khatiri argues: Our foreign policy decisions aren’t just about our friends and enemies—they’re also about who we are.
Stuart Stevens: It Was Worse Than I Thought
On today's podcast, veteran political consultant Stuart Stevens joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the Trumpifciation of the GOP; the upcoming mid-terms; the biggest threat to the Biden presidency; and the new paperback edition of his book, "It Was All a Lie."
MORNING SHOTS: Does the GOP Really Want to Do This Again? 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES on the blowout in California.
THE TRIAD: The Republican Clown Car Is Just About Full 🔐
JVL: Some honest questions about California's recall.
SECRET PODCAST: Recall THIS 🔐
Sarah, Tim, and JVL recap the first annual Bulwark Baseball Night. Tim throws down Kong-sized recall dunks. And more.
Taliban 2.0
CHARLES H. FAIRBANKS, JR.: “Moderation” can be dangerous, too.
Happy Wednesday! I was sorry to miss lass night’s Bulwark meetup at the Nats game, but I heard all had a good time. We’ll do more of these soon, and I suppose I am on the hook for scheduling them in Cleveland and Saint Louis.
Community is important. I often think of the famous book Bowling Alone by Charles Putnam. When I lived in Alexandria, I was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Still am. But now that I live nearly an hour away (depending on traffic) I am joining a new social club: The BPOE. Or, the Elks. Tonight is part of my initiation.
My uncle and my grandfather were Elks. They might have been Moose, too. To you east and west coasters, you’re probably thinking: huh? But they exist in the big cities, too. Here’s one out by our own Tim Miller in Alameda that I visited in 2014.
These groups do good work. And yes, they may be non-profit bars / private clubs, but where else will you hear the real story about the famous T.C. Williams team from Remember the Titans? from people who lived it?
Support your local clubs, be they the Eagles, Elk, Moose, Rotary, etc.
A lady and her dress… Be sure to read Jay Nordlinger’s NR column.
Now that’s a knife…
Will Cawthorn face any charges? Probably not.
What is OAN doing??
Did consultants help Philly solve their COVID transportation crisis? Doesn’t seem so.
Close to a nuclear crisis…
The “Cucks” box is for, well, cucks. As The Daily Beast explains.
“It’s kind of a Black Mirror thing,” Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer says on the latest episode of Fever Dreams. “It sits in your house and you’ll find out what it does.”
A 1/6 insider? At Yahoo! News, a report about a lifelong friend turning in a USCP officer.
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
