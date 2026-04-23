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Christine Tachner's avatar
Christine Tachner
1h

Great piece, Jim. I hope Vivek gets the drubbing he so richly deserves: one big enough to stop him from running for office (and losing!) again. Freakin’ DOGE-bag.

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