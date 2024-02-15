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Kevin M's avatar
Kevin M
Feb 15, 2024

Stefanik: “I would not have done what Mike Pence did,” Stefanik told CNN last week. “I don’t think that was the right approach.” You mean follow the Constitution? You're a bloviating idiot.

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Travis's avatar
Travis
Feb 15, 2024

One could ask the whole "masters of our fate" question about why we continue to allow a billionaire oligarchy to dictate our politics for us. Are we so sheepish as a peoples that we have to beg decadent billionaires to fix things for us rather than demanding that our politicians tax away their wealth and then use it to *actually* fix things ourselves through government policy? Maybe we stopped being "masters of our fate" when we surrendered our economy to the shareholder class back in the Reagan years. It's no wonder that so many in the MAGA base are ready to surrender our democracy to a billionaire autocrat--they've been raised since birth to worship billionaires, give them tax cuts, and then watch them increasingly hoard the nation's wealth over time in order to take control of things through the power of the wealth we allowed them to accrue via low taxation on the decadently rich.

I'd ask ideological conservatives why they became so reliant on giving billionaires tax cuts in order to stimulate the economy for 40+ years if they wanted us all to be "masters of our fate"? If self-actualization was so important to our nature as Americans, then why did we become a nation of billionaire bootlickers under Reaganism and Milton Friedman's supply-side economics? Ideological conservatism is what got us to abandon individual self-actualization because it gave us concentrated power via wealth hoarding that politicians now cater to more than their own mainline voters. "Money talks," and a small handful of decadent billionaires have wayyyy too much power via wealth hoarding, which poisoned both our politics and our meritocracy, so now we're a broken society that's divided by class and those who are at the table versus those who are on the menu.

What we need to remedy this is a political revolution that revolves around taxing away the wealth of the billionaire class so that power doesn't get concentrated, which reduces systemic corruption because there's not nearly as much money held by individuals to corrupt politicians and the heads of institutes with. Put all of the taxes raised off of liquidating the billionaire class's assets toward the national debt and almost all of that debt goes away. If it's true that the "cream rises to the top" all those former billionaires would make that money back over time if they're truly so full of merit right? Make them put their merit where their mouth is then and tax away their hoarded wealth.

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