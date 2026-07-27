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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
2h

Well, General, I hope you're right about adaptive strategies, but it seems just as likely that this is more of the administration's incoherence mixed with a little bit of market manipulation - because, guess what? It's the weekend and time to get ready for the next week of trading!

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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
18m

Unfortunately Trump is making the Iranians the good guys with his moronic behaviour.

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