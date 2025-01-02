Who needs H-1B visas when you have the intelligence and dedication of the American worker? (Photo credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

1. MSG

I remain fascinated by the intraparty MAGA–DOGE fight. The MAGA position seems to be:

Elite college-grad Americans are bad because they’re woke or whatever. The Forgotten Men of MAGA are every bit as smart and capable as those fancy elites with their precious “degrees.”

The DOGE position is:

Tech companies need more engineers than America colleges can produce. Therefore the government needs to open the throttle on the H-1B visa program so they can import more foreign engineers to work in Big Tech.

Because I care, I have come up with the solution. Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen, and Peter Thiel can just hire the Forgotten Men of MAGA! 👆

On January 19, Trump will hold a “victory rally” in Washington. I assume that tens of thousands of patriots will attend. Why not have it double as a recruiting event for Tesla/Twitter/SpaceX, a16z, and Palantir?

I am not a professional head-hunter, but why couldn’t these folks do the jobs as well as someone from India? Just because they don’t have a degree from some woke “elite” college doesn’t make them stupid. This is America! And there’s nothing the American worker can’t learn and master in no time flat.

Share

Obviously, I’m kidding. The problem here is that the actual positions of MAGA and DOGE are different from what they say in public. They are, roughly: