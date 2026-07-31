

Hey, y’all! JVL and I are back with another installment of the Triad Mailbag. As always, thank you for your excellent queries!

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Triad Mailbags will be posted in the Bulwark Takes feed for our audiophiles and a transcript can be found below for the readers among us.

In this episode we cover:

From Dave Y.: DSA candidates have gotten a lot of publicity lately. What is your take on them? (starting around 0:28)

From Judy B.: What can be done to protect the 2030 census? (starting around 8:09)

From JennyB: What do you think about Ross Douthat joining ‘60 minutes’?(starting around 9:21)

From Stephen R.: Do you agree with the theory that Republican voters want authoritarianism because they believe that left-wing authoritarianism is out to destroy them? (starting around 15:12)

From In The Age of Now: In the Secret Pod, you said “We’re going to lose, but you have to go down fighting.” This reminded me of Tolkien’s idea of “the long defeat” in the fight against evil. Does Tolkien’s idea resonate with you? (starting around 18:15)

From Kate B.: Why aren’t you a fan of Ezra Klein? (starting around 22:16)

From tupper: What problems was the website’s redesign trying to solve? (starting around 27:25)

From SJ: Could you take a minute and gush about another member of The Bulwark? (starting around 31:18)

From Alejandro M.: What World Cup jerseys have you been sporting? (starting around 34:10)

From E.J. Joseph: Have you considered writing another book? (starting around 35:20)

From Jessica E.: Do you play any instruments? Does anyone in your family? (starting around 35:58)

Also from Jessica E.: Who are your favorite musicians/bands? (starting around 36:54)

From MCM: What are your favorite comic book series? (starting around 37:15)

From Smike: What is something in arts/culture that you hate and everyone else seems to love, or you love it and everyone else seems to hate it? (starting around 39:20)

The transcript, edited for clarity and concision, is below, but you can also read the PDF version here: