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Elizabeth Peterson's avatar
Elizabeth Peterson
1h

I’m a GA Democrat. Keisha Lance Bottoms & Geoff Duncan were the only two Democratic candidates for governor with name recognition. Statewide office is dominated by Republicans. It is practically a miracle that we have two Democratic senators. Every statewide race is an uphill battle for Democrats. That would be true no matter who won the nomination. I did not vote for Lance Bottoms, but I will do everything I can to support her now.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
1h

If you want voters to pick their leaders, constantly shitting on the choices they make because it interferes with the 3 dimensional chess game down the road seems weird. Almost like ya'll don't really want democratically elected leaders???

Either the voters aren't smart enough or the strategists are wrong. Which is it?

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