September 21-23 our friends at the Texas Tribune are hosting their annual festival of ideas, TribFest, in downtown Austin, Texas—and they’ve invited Charlie, Mona, Tim and Bill to join the program too.

At TribFest you can expect bright minds with bold ideas across three days of must-see programming. Attendees can expect to hear from leaders, innovators and change-makers from the worlds of politics, government, media, tech and beyond.

Meet The Bulwark: On Saturday, September 23 the gang from The Bulwark will be on the stage at St. David’s Church for a morning of politics followed by a meet-and-greet with Bill, Mona, Charlie and Tim.

9:15am Charlie will host the panel Trump Ever After with Bret Stephens, Olivia Nuzzi, Alex McCammond, and Ben Terris. Crail Hall, St. David’s Church

10:45am Tim will join The Florida Man panel moderated by Jane Coaston and with Molly Ball, Marc Caputo and Nicholas Nehamas. Crail Hall, St. David’s Church

12:30pm No Bull From The Bulwark featuring Mona, Bill, Tim and Charlie and moderated by Evan Smith. Crail Hall, St. David’s Church

1:30pm Bulwark Meet-and-Greet. St. David’s Church.

2:30pm Bill joins the recording of the "Talking Feds" Podcast with Harry Littman and featuring David French, Jason Kander, and Jennifer Palmieri. Omni Hotel Downtown, Trademark Ballroom

Bulwark readers can get $30 off a general admissions ticket with the code BULWARK-TTF23 .

TribFest Tickets and Info

We hope to see many of ya’ll in Austin on September 21-23 for TribFest. We’d love to hear from you if you plan on going—simply reply to the email and drop us a note.