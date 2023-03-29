Recently in The Bulwark:

To paraphrase Forrest Gump, “Ugly is as ugly does.” The race over an open seat on Wisconsin’s ideologically divided Supreme Court has gotten ugly. How ugly? A right-wing news outlet is peddling accusations that the liberal candidate in the race, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, physically abused her former husband and used “the N-word” in conversations decades ago. The conservative contender, former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, is promoting these stories on his campaign website. He has called the abuse allegations “credible” and said they “should be investigated.”

While Republicans frequently overdo it on cultural issues, Democrats still are vulnerable on race, gender, and drag queen story hour. They need to stop denying the issues — or taking the bait and attacking Republicans for raising them. Ruy Teixeira joins Charlie Sykes today.

How many times can you let someone punch you before everyone else thinks you’re a sucker? Ron DeSantis is about to find out. Donald Trump has disgustingly smeared DeSantis on social media, gone after DeSantis at his presidential campaign rally in Waco on Saturday, and used a primetime interview on Fox News on Monday to question DeSantis’s ability to win Florida without his help. So far, DeSantis has accepted it all as if he were being initiated into the 2024 race with a “Thank you, sir, may I have another?” plastered-on smile.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Wednesday! (It’s only Wednesday?) As we approach the end of March Madness, keep an eye on your brackets if you’re close to winning! If this is your bracket, drop me a line, as it’s a safe bet you’ve won the last place trophy, the Mike Huckabee Award, as he was the last place 2016 finisher with at least one delegate. (Santorum got zero.)

Some imagination, huh?

All you need is a little bit of magic! Right before Ron DeSantis’s new Disney board was to take over Reedy Creek, the Mouse checkmated them:

Among other things, a “declaration of restrictive covenants” spells out that the district is barred from using the Disney name without the corporation’s approval or “fanciful characters such as Mickey Mouse.” That declaration is valid until “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England,” according to the document. A development agreement allows Disney to build projects at the highest density and the right to sell or assign those development rights to other district landowners without the board having any say, according to the presentation by the district’s new special legal counsel.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch… By chance was driving by Nashville’s Covenant School, pulled over to help, and describes what she saw. Sadly, you know it’s only a matter of time before sick conspiracy theorists say her presence (or that of a Highland Park survivor) are just proof of a false flag.

Our Walmart addiction… Is real! I just took my recovering kids there today as an escape. Our friend Steward Beckham has this, on the anniversary of Sam Walton’s birthday.

When Walmart leaves… A lot of rural towns are left with a few Dollar Generals. I’m a fan of dollar stores, but the prices there are kept low because they’re awful companies to work for.

How the Cardinals… Nearly lost the war for Saint Louis.

Losing a big fan… Condolences to Chris Cillizza, who lost his father in law, whom he describes as his biggest fan.

A federal judge couldn’t take the heat… So he took to mocking a reporter’s tweets.

“The audience is furious!” That’s a quote from Fox News CEO, and coward, Suzanne Scott, who is afraid of her audience.

A convicted war criminal on the staff of Congress… Can you guess which GOP member(s) he worked or works for?

“My six year old son died…” And then the anti-vaxxers found out.

Gov. returns $39k from asset forfeiture… The guy was flying to Arizona to buy a truck. The cops said he was involved in drugs and took his money. He wasn’t.

Your moment of Zen… My late Grandpa loved fishing at Dale Hollow, so here is a Bald Eagle family raising some Eaglets.

