FBI Director Kash Patel during a congressional hearing on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Trump’s latest proof of election fraud is a total mess

IF THE FBI GOT A TIP about a Chinese plot to steal the 2020 election using tens of thousands of fake driver’s licenses, you might expect them to look into it before discovering it was rather ridiculous and throwing that tip into an official FBI trashcan.

But we live in the upside-down world of 2025. And in this world, Donald Trump and his allies remain desperate to prove the 2020 election was stolen and convinced that their Deep State enemies—like former FBI director Christopher Wray—made it happen and deserve prosecution.

That explains the revived election-fraud fever that has been sweeping the right since June 16, when FBI Director Kash Patel announced via friendly conservative news site Just the News that the agency had uncovered an internal plot to bury evidence of potential election interference.

According to Patel, back in 2020, the FBI suppressed an intelligence report the agency had received regarding Chinese interference in the election. The supposed reason for suppressing this discovery: bailing out Wray, who was publicly stating that there was no proof of significant election fraud.

“Former FBI leadership withheld the facts and misled the public on China’s 2020 election interference,” Patel tweeted on June 24. “And they did so for political gain.”

But Patel didn’t release the evidence himself. Instead, he sent it to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), leaving the nonagenarian Judiciary Committee chairman to put out the intelligence report.

In the interim, anticipation grew that there would—at last!—be proof of widespread voter fraud and a predicate for prosecuting Wray. The Heritage Foundation asked the Justice Department to consider charging Wray with perjury. On June 18, Trump described the report as evidence of a “takeover of our government.” NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian noted that one of the top FBI officials involved in recalling the 2020 report was put on leave shortly after Patel announced he was giving it to Grassley.

Finally, this Tuesday, Grassley’s office released the report and a batch of FBI emails about it. In a press release, Grassley claimed the emails demonstrated that the FBI covered up real proof of election fraud to protect Wray from “political blowback.”

Intrigued, I decided to do something radical and actually read the newly declassified files. And what I discovered was . . .