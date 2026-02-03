The Bulwark

The Bulwark

David Court
"But he may turn out to be as important a historical figure as FDR or Reagan."

If you are only talking about US history, OK comparisons. But look beyond the city limits of DC or the borders of the US for comparisons that really matter to HISTORY, and you come up with Hitler or Stalin or Mao. Putin wants to be in their ranks, too, which is why may be the main reason the Felon admires him so much.

tupper
"One thing that’s so disgraceful about the present moment is that we don’t face some kind of world-historical or formidable foe of the sort Lincoln imagined. We have been unable to defeat the designs of a second-rate demagogue and grifter, aided by third-rate bigots and authoritarians, and surrounded by fourth-rate opportunists and conspiracists."

You failed to mention the voters who (still) support them. In February 2016 I was visiting what I thought then was my "normy" Republican brother, who said he supported Cruz. I asked what he thought of Trump and his answer was "He's a buffoon". I asked what he would do if Trump got the nomination and he said "Against Hillary? I'd vote for Trump."

That moment stuck then and on the drive home, and ever since. I thought it was just Hillary, but history has shown it's much more than that. For a large swath of the Republican-voting electorate, there is literally no depth a candidate can go to that would lose their vote.

I guess one could add "if the alternative is a Democrat." But that hasn't really been tested, has it.

