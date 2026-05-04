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Mailbag: Jasmine and I will try a tweaked version of taking questions later this week, but I need you to get your questions in today, if possible. Go here to see the questions which people have already asked, upvote the ones you find most interesting, and leave your own questions.

Mailbag w/ JVL + Jasmine

1. Innocent

It’s important to clarify why the prosecution of James Comey is a travesty.

Comey is not innocent because Republicans have spoken the same way about Democrats. His defense is not whataboutism.

Comey is not innocent because he made a death threat and then claimed to just be joking. His defense is not “just kidding.”

Comey is not innocent because he was merely calling for metaphorical violence against the president. His defense is not the First Amendment.

Those defenses might be legally persuasive, but they aren’t the first principle. No, Comey is both legally and morally innocent because