Hey fam -



Thank you all for your thoughtful questions for our first Triad Video Mailbag. We’re planning another one for Friday, May 8.

We’ve heard your feedback. This time, the Q&A will be accompanied by a transcript for those who prefer the reading experience.

For our first edition, we covered:

What is going to happen when Trump wants the codes to nuke Iran?

How will our era be regarded in history generations from now?

Who will be the first male cabinet member to get fired?

Is JVL a pessimist?

When’s the last time someone made an argument that changed your mind?

How do you talk about today’s political climate with your kids?

Watch: April 24 Triad Mailbag with JVL and Jasmine

Leave us questions for our next edition of “Ask JVL” in the comments on this post. We’ll pin this to the top of the Triad channel on the site and remind you of the link throughout the week.

Ask JVL

Questions can be whatever is on your mind. Was there something JVL needs to explain more from a recent Triad? Something he hasn’t dealt with lately that you’d like to hear more about?

If you posted a question last time that didn’t get picked, feel free to post it here again. There were so many good, worthy questions.



Before you pose a question, please look through the existing questions and upvote (by clicking the 🩶) those you most wish to explore, and thread your replies if you have similar questions or follow-ups. Upvoted comments float to the top, letting us know what’s most important to the community for us to answer.

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