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Trent Ford's avatar
Trent Ford
15mEdited

Greetings from Alabama y’all…

Edit: This is a great article and has exactly what I’ve been seeing for the past year of campaigning as an independent in Alabama. I will tell you that softening on the pro-choice/pro-life debate is going to be required, just like needing to be pro-gun and pro-gun-safety simultaneously.

Consultants and campaign managers here also need to loosen up on the purity tests. It’s hard enough to find people not on retainer for the Republicans, and if you look on the other side, if you are not progressive enough then they won’t consider you either.

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Heather Schlessman's avatar
Heather Schlessman
6m

So women have lost rights, people of color are losing more of their voice, the country is going to hell in a hand basket, but Dems need to work harder to somehow pull together a coalition of people who don’t want this? Does anyone else think this is madness? Just me?

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