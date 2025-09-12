The Bulwark

User's avatar
Carolyn Phipps's avatar
Carolyn Phipps
2h

Having read JVL's explanation of why he closed comments on his first post-assassination Triad, I'd like to repeat my own comment on Will Sommer's piece yesterday:

I'm glad that several of the Bulwark folks closed comments in the immediate aftermath of Kirk's assassination and explained why. That is not censorship, self-imposed or otherwise; it's calling for a time-out. We do not always have to say everything we think/feel right away. Discretion used to be counted a virtue. My own life (and, I hope, the lives of those around me) has benefited from judicious "self-censorship" on the occasions when I've had the self-control to practice it.

Humphrey Ploughjogger's avatar
Humphrey Ploughjogger
2h

The Ezra Klein "practicing politics in exactly the right way" is the kind of bullshit I truly hope that those who remain in the pro-democracy camp can avoid. Let's be clear. Ezra Klein wrote that because he wanted to demonstrate how empathetic Ezra Klein is. It was just self congratulatory nonsense.

Here are some things that are objectively true about Charlie Kirk:

- He monetized hate for personal profit. His mission was not to convince those who disagreed with him of the merit of his views. It was to antagonize them for the entertainment of those who already agreed with him

- He was a bigot

- He was a liar

- He was pro-Fascist

- He ran cover for a pedophile

If you actually care about America existing as a peaceful democracy you should not be praising Charlie Kirk in any form or fashion. You should aggressively point out that he was a disgusting human being, and still did not deserve to be assassinated. Because I promise that on the last point the Right doesn't feel that way about you.

