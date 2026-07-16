ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ( Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

1. The Normalization of State Violence

After two cancelled flights, three airlines, and one unexpected shuttle through Nashville, I finally made it back to New Orleans Monday night following my interview with Pete Buttigieg in Des Moines. Along the way, as I sat on a series of tarmacs, I realized something: I was pissed.

It was three big stories—stories I’ve been covering this week on The Bulwark Podcast—that had my cortisol spiking, cheap white wine in hand.

Rep. Ro Khanna and my friend and former co-host Cameron Kasky’s detention by Israeli settlers (aided by the IDF) in the West Bank. The CPS swatting-style incident that Pete and his family are still recovering from. And the two most recent ICE killings: Lorenzo Araujo in Houston and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine.

While those stories may not seem related, they connect in one profound way: