Liberal Cynic
Jun 8, 2023

I recently turned down a job offer that would have tripled my current salary. People asked me if I was nuts.

I said, no I'm not nuts, I'm happy where I am doing what I'm doing.

So here's to those who did the right thing. 🍻

Sherm
Jun 8, 2023

I used to work for a corporation that did international development work. I convinced third worlders to sell resources. Did it for a couple years, was good at it, got paid well for it. Never told my dad what I did. He was a construction worker, didn't quite understand what I did, and was the sort of person I convinced to sell out, so I didn't want to explain it to him. I bounced out of that for a lot of reasons, wound up in workforce development, helping people get trained to do new jobs. Significantly less lucrative, as you can probably imagine. He understood that one; construction workers have a lot of contact with the workforce development system. Just before he died, he told me he couldn't be prouder of the work I do. I'm never going to be rich, or particularly powerful, or even terribly influential outside of the people I interact with every day. But I have that moment in that hospital room, and as long as I live, I always will.

Donald Trump has spent his entire life desperately trying to get to that feeling of knowing that your father takes pride in your achievements. He has poisoned every relationship he has ever had, ruined his children, and has never enjoyed a single second of peace from the lack of that affirmation. He may even go to prison because he was so desperate to fill that hole that he committed espionage so he could continue to soak up the praise of strangers in order to salve that gaping hole in his heart. Just because somebody doesn't understand that their shortcomings are the author of their suffering doesn't mean that it isn't the case. Or that their suffering won't gnaw at them all the days of their life.

255 more comments...

No posts

