Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

MONA CHAREN: Flirting with Disaster

IN DECEMBER 2022, DONALD TRUMP said something that, in a healthy political culture, would have spelled his doom. Referring to his lie that the 2020 election was stolen, he wrote, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” All rules, regulations, and articles must be terminated for his sake. That is not the language of populism, that is aspiring despotism. The Constitution itself must be cashiered if it stands in the way of his ego and his power. There it is, in black and white, Trump’s direct assault on the foundation of the republic.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller: Ben Wittes and Brody Mullins: Code Red

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

AMY HENDERSON: The Gory Glory of Japanese Ghost Tales

THE WORLD IS A STAGE, and because we are all merely players, we crave theater to explore life in a way that is safely removed. The action onstage is “there,” while we, the audience, sit to watch quietly from a distance. We are witnesses to a visual spectacle and not active participants, except to react. Only when we clap or cheer or hoot is the barrier broken, as Real Life asserts it was there all the time.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! Today’s Overtime will be abbreviated, as I’m at our event here in D.C. Please make sure you say hello if you see me!

History's First Draft… A new book by Michael Kimmage envisions the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a collision of world views, writes Amb. Eric Edelman at American Purpose.

Bryan Cave Sues St. Louis City… Over Change to Earnings Tax Calculation (RFT).

Your #MustRead of the day… A GOP Texas school board member campaigned against schools indoctrinating kids. Then she read the curriculum. (Texas Tribune)

Robert Kagan on American anti-liberalism… from the 1920s to the 2020s (Conversations with Bill Kristol).

The Gunk Inspectors Have Nabbed Ronel Blanco… And Seized His Glove (Defector). You hate to see it happen to the Astros!

Dick Durbin opens the door… to bringing back blue slips (Politico).

Rocking in the free world… Sec’y of State Blinken put on a show in Ukraine.

How many Barbies are required… to absorb the energy of Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb developed in the Manhattan Project? (They did the math.)

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.