Hey fam. I’ve been hinting for MONTHS about a secret project. Today I can tell you about it.

Sarah wrote a book.

It’s called How to Eat an Elephant. I know—great title. Before I tell you more, do me a favor: Pre-order it. RIGHT NOW.

The way publishing works these days is that everything hinges on the number of pre-orders a book gets. If How to Eat an Elephant gets a boatload of pre-orders, then Amazon and Barnes & Noble will promote it more heavily; it’ll get on the New York Times list; and then a virtuous cycle kicks in.

No pressure, but the success of Sarah’s book hinges on the Bulwark community coming through for us.

Also, today is Sarah’s birthday. Ordering a copy of H2E2 (I’m going to make H2E2 happen) is the best present you can give my best friend.

I’ve read the book cover-to-cover and it’s great. Most books by Famous Media Personalities suck. They aren’t even real books. But this thing sings. It’s smart. It’s funny. It’s profound. The elevator pitch:

How to Eat an Elephant is a grand unified theory of how to destroy Trump’s Republican party.

It’s also a love letter to the Bulwark community. She wrote it for you guys because she knows how hungry people are to get out of the JVL Doom LoopTM and claw our way back into the light.

I’m going to bug you about this book a lot in the coming months because it’s personally important to me for Sarah to succeed. But also because it’s important for the country to grapple with the strategy she’s developed.

I never give you guys the hard sell, but today is different. It’s a real ask. Pre-order How to Eat an Elephant and help me launch this book into a place where everyone will see it, so we can get to work.

I cannot thank you enough for supporting us.

xoxo,

JVL