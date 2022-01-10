Recently at The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Share

AMANDA CARPENTER writes: Ted Cruz’s Humiliation Isn’t the Worst Part

Cruz says it’s okay to call violent left-wing protesters “terrorists” when they assault cops, but understands now why he can’t call violent right-wing protesters “terrorists” when they assault cops. Because of “politicization.” We have a very real, recent application as to how these politics play out. Their thugs bad. Our thugs good. For the left wing: Tear gas and troops clearing Lafayette Square with threats of ten years in prison for defacing federal property. For the right wing: “Go home. We love you. You’re very special.” So while I understand the urge to dunk on Cruz, what happened on Carlson’s show is more than just an example of Cruz’s weaselly pleading being worthy of a laugh. It’s ultimately not funny at all.

Sure, former Republicans in the democracy coalition bear some responsibility for where we are today — and Democrats do too. But the only thing that matters now is who's on the side of the Constitution, and who isn't. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

MONA CHAREN wonders: Are Democrats Trying to Lose Elections?

Not everyone who came here from another country is a true immigrant. Some are just passing through. That’s not new. Between 1850 and 1913, the era of mass migration, about 30 million Europeans came to America. One in three eventually returned home, and there is reason to believe that similar percentages may be doing the same in the 21st century. A Pew Survey found that since the Great Recession, more Mexicans have returned home than have immigrated here. Some foreigners who come here may initially plan to stay and then change their minds. They are not true immigrants, but non-citizen residents. That doesn’t mean they have no rights; they enjoy the rights guaranteed by the Bill of Rights among others. But they are renters, not owners. Acts like New York City’s cheapen the meaning of citizenship. Voting is not just a transaction. It isn’t just a matter of deciding which candidate will better handle snow removal or trash collection. Voting is an act of affiliation, a statement of solidarity with the nation you’ve adopted as your own.

Poor TIM MILLER spent an entire week listening to Steve Bannon. Make some time for this #Longread, it’s a doozy.

Kirsch then brings out an even bigger piece of evidence: an Indiana health insurance company’s CEO admitting that claims are up 40 percent this year. What could possibly cause such a catastrophic rise in medical claims? Kirsch has the answer: “The only thing that fits is that the vaccines are causing these excess deaths.” This is so obviously idiotic that even Bannon has to take a step off the bus. He gently counters that maybe COVID-19, and not the vaccine, is responsible for this increase in claims. Kirsch assures him it’s the vaccines. For a moment I was somewhat comforted that there were some conspiracies too dangerously farcical even for Sloppy Steve. Maybe the War Room had some standards. Not standards that would work for you or me. But it wasn’t like Bannon would let a guest say absolutely anything, and that has to count for something, right?

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Monday! As the snow melts here in D.C., things are getting back to normalcy. I had a visitor bring me a bunch of the good stuff: Chilli Man Chili. Don’t get me wrong, I love making my Old Opelousas recipe for chili contests, though I never seem to win, but so far as canned chili goes? This stuff is the best, better than Skyline (sorry fellow Ohioans) and it got me through college. Nothing tastes better than nostalgia.

The Ticking Bomb of Crypto Fascism… Hamilton Nolan has this distressing report.

Introducing… Cryptoland.

The truth behind “Birds Aren’t Real”… I get a big kick out of these guys, who you may recall, held a rally in Saint Louis when I was visiting where they burned a Saint Louis Cardinals flag. Whenever I see their hijinx, I think, maybe the kids are alright.

Ask Matt Labash… As he explores the “ick” in politics.

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.