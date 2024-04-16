Across the Movie Aisle Live!

Very special episode this week, as Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 film, Arrival, live from the Alamo Drafthouse in Washington, D.C. This was a very fun episode to tape and I hope everyone who showed up had a good time; we certainly had a great time meeting everyone. No bonus episode this week, as Alyssa is out of the country; we’ll be back next Tuesday with our episode on Civil War. If you enjoyed this, please share it with a friend!

