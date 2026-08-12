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William Anderson's avatar
William Anderson
2h

See, JVL, you have to understand that when Renee Good and Alex Pretti are shot in the street for filming the secret police, that’s something that Ross Douthat knows will never, ever happen to him.

But when someone asks Ross Douthat to maybe not say that gay people are at fault for the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, that’s something that directly affects him.

Collapse is when I cut my finger. Failed authoritarian consolidation is when you get shot ten times by masked ICE agents and die.

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Trey Harris's avatar
Trey Harris
2hEdited

Oh, what will Ross Douthat’s first feature for 60 Minutes be? A long interview (“with limited commercial interruption, brought to you by”… okay, I should stop there) with the newest rising star of American journalism, Bari Weiss?

A hard-hitting exposé with dramatic shot-from-the-back darkened studio interviews with the brave whistleblowers at the Pentagon who have been blocked from proving how our ammunition’s actually getting absconded into the void by chthonic demons?

Or will he resurrect the Andy Rooney closer, with his first topic being: “Didja ever notice that we’ve been decadent for fifty years, and nobody’s said anything? Why *is* that?”

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