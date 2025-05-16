The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Ciorlieri's avatar
Lisa Ciorlieri
33m

Thank you SO MUCH for the background on the Copyright Office, as well as the Library of Congress issue. Is it really possible there might be some bipartisan pushback from the Castrated Congress?!?!?!? And thank you for the movie review, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom gibbs's avatar
Tom gibbs
18m

I totally agree with the main point that the move was a total violation of separation of powers, but one thing I think the left need to get over is the puritanical fear that someone somewhere may be making money.

There are a lot of use on the right who where admittedly sleeping at the wheel, thinking the body of John Birch was dead and buried... who think part of the American Dream is the opportunity to make money and keep some of it.

To that end... I think the open issue is how compensation for CC material should be made since the laws were created when the COPY in copyright was by hand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture