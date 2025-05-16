The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
One Family's Journey Through Hollywood
One Family's Journey Through Hollywood

Matthew Specktor on his new book, 'The Golden Hour.'
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 16, 2025
I’m joined by Matthew Specktor, author of The Golden Hour: A Story of Family and Power in Hollywood. Part novel, part memoir, and entirely entertaining, Matthew’s book is a revealing look at life in Hollywood when you’re not on the A-list but occasionally adjacent to it. In addition to relating the drama that makes any family intriguing, Matthew’s book is a keen look at Hollywood in a time of flux, as the rise of the super agencies and the internationalization of the Hollywood studios radically altered the American cinematic landscape. If you enjoyed the episode, I hope you check out his book. And please, share this with a friend!

