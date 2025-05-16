I’m joined by Matthew Specktor, author of The Golden Hour: A Story of Family and Power in Hollywood. Part novel, part memoir, and entirely entertaining, Matthew’s book is a revealing look at life in Hollywood when you’re not on the A-list but occasionally adjacent to it. In addition to relating the drama that makes any family intriguing, Matthew’s book is a keen look at Hollywood in a time of flux, as the rise of the super agencies and the internationalization of the Hollywood studios radically altered the American cinematic landscape. If you enjoyed the episode, I hope you check out his book. And please, share this with a friend!
One Family's Journey Through Hollywood
Matthew Specktor on his new book, 'The Golden Hour.'
May 16, 2025
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
