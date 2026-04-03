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Kelly Ireland's avatar
Kelly Ireland
2d

Thanks for talking about the job situation in Hollywood. I think there's possibly more to it than just shooting in California, though that is a significant part of the problem. But also just the amount of production in general has decreased, because people's viewing habits have changed but also because streamers offer content from different times and eras and it feels limitless to viewers even though there are less shows created. The amount of shows per season, the amount of seasons per show is changing. Cheaper shows like game shows and talkers aren't happening like they used to and that was a lot of people's bread and butter.

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James Ackerman's avatar
James Ackerman
2d

One note on The Pitt: there's still two episodes left of season 2, it didn't wrap last night

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