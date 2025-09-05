The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Does America Need a Film Tax Credit?
Does America Need a Film Tax Credit?

Rep. Laura Friedman on evening the worldwide playing field for film production.
Sonny Bunch
Sep 05, 2025
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Rep. Laura Friedman, the congresswoman from the area we colloquially refer to as “Hollywood,” to discuss her push for a national film tax credit of the sort used by the United Kingdom and other countries to lure production of movies back to the United States.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

We discuss her career in the TV and film industry before her move into politics, how DC is not unlike Los Angeles, and why the U.S. needs a national film tax credit more than a cost-increasing tariff on movies. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Discussion about this episode

