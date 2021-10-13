🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

Doom and gloom for the holidays…

Seeing as I am going to be away for the holidays, it’s not going to be the typical Christmas where we bring presents in a car for all the kiddos and haul their presents back. We’re flying. That would be stupid. Even if we’re flying Southwest, which we love, and might be a bit of a headache.

You may have seen by now, whether it’s online, a national cable channel, or your local news sources, supply chains are messed up. They’re not lying. They are! COVID messed with everything.

President Biden is trying to show that he is doing something about it. It’s a good start, but really, it’s window dressing. A lot of kids are going to get IOUs in boxes this year. And that’s not his fault. Lots of businesses are cautious, and that’s not Joe Biden’s doing, though you can’t blame people who saw the TFG shitshow run by Jared Kushner and did a little hedging. And some, like Southwest, were perhaps a little too optimistic in booking flights.

We didn’t get what Tim Miller called the “Hot Joe Summer.” Maybe things will be better in a few months, but there isn’t much time left on the clock. And supply chains are often slow to adapt.

Don’t wait for Black Friday. Buy now if you want to be sure. But don’t worry if it doesn’t get there in time. The important thing is making sure people are safe and healthy, and being able to spend time with them.

Presents may arrive on time, or they may not. But if we can make visits contingent on people doing what’s right for society? Maybe it’ll be a happier Christmas after all.

DANIEL MCGRAW: Take stock of America’s opioid crisis in 2021.

The Claremont Institute is the intellectual home of America's Trumpist right — as well as election theft mastermind John Eastman. The Atlantic's Emma Green joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about the Texas governor’s race, the reconciliation mess, Stephanie Grisham, and Squid Game in this super-sized episode.

MONA CHAREN: In a world of trouble, why snipe at allies?

JVL makes the optimist's case.

A worthwhile COVID stat deep dive…

Texas is gonna Texas.

Hey Siri, what contributed to Republicans losing control of the Senate in the special elections? Jim, here’s what I’ve found: Telling people the elections are all fraudulent depressed turnout for Republicans.

Will Trump change his tune or make the same mistake twice?

Why CEOs hate slack. (But some like it.) Behind the digital watercooler of the present and future in The Atlantic.

Captain Kirk goes to space. Where no Shatner has gone before… Jump to the end, where Jeff Bezos misses that Shatner wants to give a speech and acts like a college kid. But stay for the speech. Pretty cool stuff.

An update on the Maryland missing Zebras. It’s the best local story in D.C. right now.

