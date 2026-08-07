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Peabody Jones's avatar
Peabody Jones
4h

I cannot fathom the near-universal creed of police unions blindly supporting Republicans.

I enjoyed the article immensely, Mr. Swift; in particular the Amy Acton quote: "He's the biggest whiner I've met."

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Jim Blaustein's avatar
Jim Blaustein
3h

Nicely done, Jim!

It appears to my unsophisticated political eye that Ramsawamy is completely out of touch with the majority of Ohioans, and that Acton is speaking our language.

It seems that a lot of VR (tired of spelling it out) support is mere republican voter’s muscle memory.

I hope Acton wins. VR would be a disaster for our home state.

Hope you are well. Go Guards, Buckeyes, Cavs, and even the lowly Browns.😀

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