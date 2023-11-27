The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Deutschmeister
Nov 27, 2023Edited

Just a quick check, since I'm not seeing it discussed much, even in this space now. Hostages are being released in the Gaza crisis. Though details are sketchy, Biden and his team evidently are working the phones non-stop and otherwise doing their due diligence as global leaders to try to get more of them out and more done for peace, and as quickly as possible. It is old school American activism to try to find solutions and broker agreements where possible. Yet I'm not hearing discussion of that, as Biden continues in so many quarters to be branded too old, aloof, too old, out of touch, too old, incapable, and too old. And everything that goes wrong continues to be his fault. Got it.

I'm wondering if we will live to see the day when Biden finally receives the credit for the good work that he has done on behalf of our nation, even the world, during his years in office. Or is it just too easy and too trendy anymore to follow the course of gravity and see everything as a downward spiral with no end, such that what is good is lost in the endless white noise of anger, complaints, criticism, and hostility?

Critics say that where good work is done, Biden simply is doing his job. To which I say: that's exactly the point. Biden is doing his job. So let's talk about it more, not less.

Deutschmeister
Nov 27, 2023

Americans (on the political right): "We need to secure our northern border, to keep the undesirable immigrants and terrorists out."

Canadians: "We need to secure our southern border, to keep out Americans trying to flee the United States if Trump is reelected and democracy is systematically dismantled there."

On balance, the Canadians seem to have a more viable point.

