Andrew Weissmann: Is Trump Going To Raid Fort Knox Next?

If the IRS goes ahead and gives in to Donald Trump's demands for a MAGA slush fund, it would be outright theft of the public's money and corruption on a scale that we've never even contemplated in this country. What would stop him from plundering even more from the American people? Plus, Kash's ghoulish snorkel at Pearl Harbor, the Supreme Court's VRA ruling gave permission to practice discrimination, MAGA loves the racism and sexism of the 1950s, and the penile implant expert managing the Hantavirus outbreak. And in his new book, Weissmann explores whether the lies of politicians and political candidates can be criminalized.



Andrew Weissmann joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.