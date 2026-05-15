Andrew Weissmann: Is Trump Going To Raid Fort Knox Next?

If the IRS goes ahead and gives in to Donald Trump's demands for a MAGA slush fund, it would be outright theft of the public's money and corruption on a scale that we've never even contemplated in this country. What would stop him from plundering even more from the American people? Plus, Kash's ghoulish snorkel at Pearl Harbor, the Supreme Court's VRA ruling gave permission to practice discrimination, MAGA loves the racism and sexism of the 1950s, and the penile implant expert managing the Hantavirus outbreak. And in his new book, Weissmann explores whether the lies of politicians and political candidates can be criminalized.
Andrew Weissmann joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.
show notes
Buy Andrew Weissmann’s book, "Liar’s Kingdom." Use code Liar15 at checkout to receive 15% off and a signed bookplate from Weissmann. Offer expires 5/19/26. Click here.
"All Roads Lead to the South" for Saturday's National Day of Action for Voting Rights
photo from the summit in China and not one woman at the table
Just announced: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and our own MAGA culture expert, Will Sommer, will join the gang on stage at Bulwark Live: San Diego on May 20.
And on May 21 at Bulwark Live: LA our friends Jane Coaston, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan from , The Ringer’s Van Lathan and progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen will join Sarah, Tim and Sam on stage.
Grab your seats today at: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/bulwark-events
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