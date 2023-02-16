The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward's avatar
Edward
Feb 16, 2023

The whole debt ceiling debate and the Medicare/Social Security are going bankrupt talk from Republicans is driving me insane. Remember when we had budget surpluses? 1998-2001. Then Republicans decided that funding the government adequately was killing their mojo and their message that government sucks so they gave away the funds balancing the budget and removed the spending caps that were keeping everything under control. Obviously Democrats didn’t help, but it was Republicans who gave away the money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
Feb 16, 2023

"The issue isn't the territory or the land. The issue is what has happened to people in those places, and what is going on now. Everybody in Ukraine knows this, but I don't know that the outside world understands this story. We are talking about concentration camps, mass murder, torture, arrests, torment of children, all inflicted on these zones of occupation. And the level of the crime and the knowledge of it is, I think, only just beginning right now to seep out of Ukraine."

This is obviously horrifying, but it's really difficult not to see the WWII parallels. We did not go to war against the Nazis because of the Holocaust, and I think at the time their atrocities against the Jews were not front of mind. The pace of the holocaust accelerated as the war went on. But, I think a lot of Americans in retrospect, upon learning what was going down in the KLs, thought that stopping that kind of evil would have been a sufficient causus belli, and really wished we had've gone after the Nazis just for being so evil.

As Churchill said, you can count on America to do the right thing, after it has exhausted all other options. WWII was mostly fought in a pre-nuclear era, and nuclear weapons must be considered in any calculus in today's world. But this reality that you can just do whatever you want if you have nukes, something no one has really flaunted so brazenly as Putin with this horrible war, is a serious problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
147 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture