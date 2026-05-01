1. Senators

I’ve given you two pieces of joy this week so let’s bring down the room. If Democrats don’t win the Senate in November, it will be bad.

Democrats are likely to come close to flipping the Senate, so if they fall short the narrative will be that Trump “held” and did better than expected.

Without control of the Senate, impeachment becomes an even more politically-fraught exercise.

If Republicans control the Senate, then chances are >90 percent that Trump will have the chance to replace both Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, creating a Trump-picked majority on the Supreme Court for a generation.

Now, there is some good news and some bad news on the Senate. The good news is that