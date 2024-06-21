Playback speed
Transcript

Attack of the Phones

Will Saletan
,
Damon Linker
, and
Linda Chavez
Jun 21, 2024
Transcript

Will Saletan guest hosts as Tom Edsall joins the panel to discuss rising political polarization, Biden’s latest moves on immigration, and the crackdown on social media and kids using smartphones.

Highlights / Lowlights

Tom: The book 'Wolves of K Street' by Brody and Luke Mullins and a story from 

his weekly poker game.

Linda: Experts Handicap the Trump-Biden Debate (Karl Rove, WSJ)

Damon: No, I Don't Want to Protest (Pamela Paul, NYT)

Why Activists Keep Failing the Causes That Fire Them Up (Sarah Isgur, NYT)

Bill: The Return of Peace Through Strength by Robert C. O'Brien (Foreign Affairs)

Biden and Trump tied in the Emerson Poll in... Minnesota.

Will: Louisiana Requires All Public Classrooms to Display Ten Commandments (NYT)

Bibi's shameful Biden attack video

