Conservatism RIP?

Mona Charen's avatar
Jay Nordlinger's avatar
Mona Charen
and
Jay Nordlinger
May 26, 2025
9
4
Jay Nordlinger
returns to discuss whether conservatism remains valid in the MAGA era.

Watch, listen or leave a comment. Ad-free editions are exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

REFERENCES:
