Bad Politics Poisons Science

The Atlantic's Helen Lewis joins Mona to talk about Andrew Tate, backlash to MAGA in Europe, and how polarization suppresses reasonable doubts about treatment of trans kids.

REFERENCES:



When You’re MAGA, They Let You Do It... Why Trumpworld is just fine with Andrew Tate’s violent misogyny, by Helen Lewis



The Global Populist Right Has a MAGA Problem... In Europe, Trump looks too extreme even for many right-wing insurgents, by Helen Lewis



What the Left Refused to Understand About Women’s Sports... Female athletes said competing against trans women was an injustice, by Helen Lewis.