(Composite / Original photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/GettyImages)

1. Anti-Woke

The other day I mentioned in passing that anyone who puts “anti-woke” at the center of their ideology is trying to camouflage their real beliefs.

I think that’s become pretty obvious in recent years with the journey of Bari Weiss, Elon Musk, and most of the famous anti-woke, “free-speech absolutists” who, it turns out, were just shy MAGAs who preferred not to cop to their real allegiances.

By the same token, one of the reasons I’ve been out of step with mainstream Americans on trans stuff is that I don’t believe that the anti-trans movement is actually about women’s sports. Lo and behold: Yesterday the Kansas legislature passed a law invalidating the driver’s licenses of transgender citizens, beginning today.

I’m sorry but there is no way—absolutely none—to explain this action as anything but punitive. Enacting this law with no grace period gives the game away. The entire idea is to turn trans people into a criminal class.

“Please note that the Legislature did not include a grace period for updating credentials. That means that once the law is officially enacted, your current credentials will be invalid immediately, and you may be subject to additional penalties if you are operating a vehicle without a valid credential,” read letters mailed by the Kansas Department of Revenue’s vehicles division and dated Monday.

This isn’t about “women’s sports.” It never was. That was just camouflage to hide the real agenda.

“Make America Healthy Again” is also all about camouflage.