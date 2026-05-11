Bill Kristol: What a Bunch of Jackasses

While the American people have been paying Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to do his job—like alleviating the high price of gas and air travel—lobbyists have been buying him off with a seven-month-long family road trip. But of course, Trump is also being looked after: His ghastly, 22-foot golden sculpture was unveiled, and Republicans promised a billion taxpayer dollars for what was supposed to be a donor-funded ballroom. Trump needs a little bit of a psychological boost after his apparent defeat in Iran. Plus, Ukraine is gaining ground and Putin sounds like he's winding his war down, Trump has basically ended the post-WWII order, and Tennessee's redistricting was pure racial gerrymandering.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Just announced: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and our own MAGA culture expert, Will Sommer, will join the gang on stage at Bulwark Live: San Diego on May 20. And on May 21 at Bulwark Live: LA our friends Jane Coaston, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan from Crooked Media, The Ringer’s Van Lathan and progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen will join Sarah, Tim and Sam on stage. Grab your seats today at TheBulwark.com/Events

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